MPD: Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run on Dog River Drive North

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pedestrian was hit Wednesday night by a vehicle that fled the scene, the Mobile Police Department said.

Officers responded around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday to the 2000 block of Dog River Drive North. According to police, the victim reported he was walking on Dog River Drive near Bass Drive when a vehicle hit him and left before officers arrived.

The victim declined medical assistance, police said.

