Prichard PD makes arrest in shooting

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department arrested a woman in connection with a shooting the took place earlier this month.

Prichard police patrol units arrested Danielle Kai Strickland, 34, of Whistler, on charges related to the shooting that occurred in the city limits of Prichard on the night of March 3.

After suffering several gunshot wounds, the victim went to his residence in Saraland, police said. Before going to the hospital, the victim identified the alleged offender and stated it happened in Prichard, according to authorities.

Strickland is charged with first-degree assault. Her bond hearing is scheduled for Friday, according to Mobile County Metro Jail records.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.