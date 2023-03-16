Reward being offered for brand new $80K camper stolen off lot in Lucedale

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WALA) - A brand new $80,000 camper stolen off the lot in Lucedale. It happened early Monday off Highway 63 at Dad’s Camper Outlet.

“The other night -- someone made off with one of our campers,” said Zach Lasco, Gen. Manager. “It’s an $80,000 camper -- so it’s fully loaded.”

General Manager Zach Lasco -- recalls Monday -- he and another employee not only saw the empty space but immediately knew the camper in question had not been sold.

“Obviously we’re going camper to camper... And we’re going to lock up and we get to this gap and we both look at each other like hey -- on Saturday we knew there was a camper here,” recalled Lasco.

A review of the surveillance cameras didn’t take long to see what happened.

“You see it pull in up here. It’s a white Dodge 1500 pulling up -- looks like a very base model truck,” said Lasco.

Rolling in around 4:30 Monday morning -- just hours before they opened -- it would all take less than 20 minutes.

“Saw it come in... And saw it roll right out,” said Lasco.

And according to Zach -- it appears as though they didn’t know what they were doing.

“Where the camper was and I don’t maybe they had to lay down to wire it -- and when it left it was definitely too small of a truck. So, when it left it was definitely bogged down and it probably wasn’t going to get far,” said Lasco.

When it comes to the Dodge truck -- it doesn’t have a tailgate. The camper -- a 2023 Flagstaff Super Lite -- is about as fancy as they get when it comes to bumper-pull travel trailers with two pull-outs.

Believing money talks -- they’re now offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the recovery of the camper.

“We don’t think that it’s gotten very far -- and it’s a small enough town -- it should turn up,” said Lasco.

If any of this sounds familiar -- the white Dodge 1500 truck with no tailgate or the fancy new camper -- call the George County Sheriff’s Office 601.947.4811 or Dad’s Camper Outlet 601-947-3480.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.