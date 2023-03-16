Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Saraland Lions Club Annual Pancake Breakfast & Door Prize Fundraiser

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Saraland Lions Club is a Non-Profit International Service organization. Each local club hosts various fundraisers each year and 100% of the funds raised are invested into serving the many needs of our communities.

15th Annual Pancake Breakfast & Door Prize Fundraiser

Place: Stillwater Church – 415 McKeough Ave Saraland

Time: 6:30 am to 11am

You may dine In or utilize our drive through service, where our very own Scouts will be volunteering to serve our community

Tickets can be purchase at Climate Masters 425 Hwy 43 S Saraland, from any Saraland Lion member, or from the following organizations;

  • Saraland Scouts
  • Saraland Women’s Club
  • Saraland Archery Club
  • Satsuma Lions
  • Online – venmo: @LionsDistrict34-C
  • Cash App: $SaralandLion
  • Or on our website: www.saralandlions.com – Paypal
  • Stillwater Church the day of

Meetings are held on the 1st & 3rd Tuesdays of the month at Stillwater church, 415 McKeough Ave Saraland.

You can donate and purchase tickets at www.saralandlions.com

FB: Saralandlions

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Jonathan Sauers
Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach accused of having sex with student
Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to end the pursuit of a tractor-trailer rig...
Deputies stop truck going wrong way on I-10 after pursuit through downtown Mobile
Multiple agencies are on scene of an apparent homicide on Craft Highway in Prichard.
UPDATE: Prichard PD release identity of victim in Saturday night shooting
Mobile police are investigating a Saturday evening homicide on Overlook Road.
MPD investigating homicide on Overlook Road

Latest News

Live from Kilkenny Castle in Ireland ahead of St. Patrick’s Day
Live from Kilkenny Castle in Ireland ahead of St. Patrick’s Day
Drug Education Council luncheon featuring John McAndrew
Drug Education Council luncheon featuring John McAndrew
Saraland Lions Club Annual Pancake Breakfast & Door Prize Fundraiser
Saraland Lions Club Annual Pancake Breakfast & Door Prize Fundraiser
Drug Education Council luncheon featuring John McAndrew
Drug Education Council luncheon featuring John McAndrew