Saraland Lions Club Annual Pancake Breakfast & Door Prize Fundraiser

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Saraland Lions Club is a Non-Profit International Service organization. Each local club hosts various fundraisers each year and 100% of the funds raised are invested into serving the many needs of our communities.

15th Annual Pancake Breakfast & Door Prize Fundraiser

Place: Stillwater Church – 415 McKeough Ave Saraland

Time: 6:30 am to 11am

You may dine In or utilize our drive through service, where our very own Scouts will be volunteering to serve our community

Tickets can be purchase at Climate Masters 425 Hwy 43 S Saraland, from any Saraland Lion member, or from the following organizations;

Saraland Scouts

Saraland Women’s Club

Saraland Archery Club

Satsuma Lions

Online – venmo: @LionsDistrict34-C

Cash App: $SaralandLion

Or on our website: www.saralandlions.com – Paypal

Stillwater Church the day of

Meetings are held on the 1st & 3rd Tuesdays of the month at Stillwater church, 415 McKeough Ave Saraland.

You can donate and purchase tickets at www.saralandlions.com

FB: Saralandlions

