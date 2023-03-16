Severe storms possible Friday

(WALA) - Severe storms are possible Friday, along with heavy rain. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a Level 2 slight risk for severe weather for storms expected Friday midmorning through Friday evening.

In the meantime, it’s looking like a mild night ahead for our area. Lows will be near 60.

We expect storms Friday with a 90% rain chance.

Colder air moves back in by the weekend. Daytime highs will be in the 50s Saturday and Sunday with breezy conditions. We could see a light freeze Sunday night.

