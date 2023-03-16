Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Severe storms possible Friday

By Jason Smith
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - Severe storms are possible Friday, along with heavy rain. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a Level 2 slight risk for severe weather for storms expected Friday midmorning through Friday evening.

In the meantime, it’s looking like a mild night ahead for our area. Lows will be near 60.

We expect storms Friday with a 90% rain chance.

Colder air moves back in by the weekend. Daytime highs will be in the 50s Saturday and Sunday with breezy conditions. We could see a light freeze Sunday night.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Jonathan Sauers
Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach accused of having sex with student
Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to end the pursuit of a tractor-trailer rig...
Deputies stop truck going wrong way on I-10 after pursuit through downtown Mobile
Multiple agencies are on scene of an apparent homicide on Craft Highway in Prichard.
UPDATE: Prichard PD release identity of victim in Saturday night shooting
Mobile police are investigating a Saturday evening homicide on Overlook Road.
MPD investigating homicide on Overlook Road

Latest News

Today's Outlook for Thursday evening, March 16, 2023 from FOX10 News
Today's Outlook for Thursday evening, March 16, 2023 from FOX10 News
Midday weather outlook for Thursday Mar 16
Severe risk zone is a Level 2 out of 5 for Friday
Midday weather outlook for Thursday Mar 16
Midday weather outlook for Thursday Mar 16
Morning Weather Update for Thursday March 16, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Thursday March 16, 2023