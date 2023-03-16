Advertise With Us
Summerdale traffic stop leads to seizure of guns, fentanyl and other narcotics

By Hal Scheurich
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - A traffic stop in Summerdale Wednesday night, March 15, 2023 resulted in the seizure of dozens of fentanyl tablets, guns, cash and other drugs. Summerdale police said the suspects were on their way to a spring break party at the beach at the time.

Speeding drivers on the Baldwin Beach Express is an all-too-common problem. Summerdale Police do their best to keep it in check but it’s a great challenge, especially this time of year with the number of cars that come through.

“On an average day, it’s about sixty to seventy thousand cars in a day, so you’re talking like one-point-eight…almost two million cars in a month coming through here,” said Summerdale Police Chief, Kevin Brock.

The stop Wednesday night by Officer Josh Bailey did much more than slow a speeder down. He pulled over a white Honda Accord on the Beach Express for speeding and as the car slowed down, police said items were seen being thrown from the vehicle.

Summerdale Police confiscate fentanyl, Xanax, guns and cash after stopping a car for speeding on the Baldwin Beach Express(Hal Scheurich)

Once it stopped, investigators said a 17-year-old male stepped out of the car from the passenger seat and was detained. Another suspect ran from the scene. Police said 20-year-old Lashun Deaon Williams, Jr. of Prichard was caught and also placed under arrest. Forty-four fentanyl pills, 39 Xanax pills, two handguns with a 50-round barrel clip and cash were found inside the vehicle.

“Another takeaway from it is realizing that these individuals were going to a party down at the beach with other young people,” Brock said. “It could have been my children, your children, could have been some tourists…whatever, but imagine these guys going down there with forty-four fentanyl pills with all the overdoses we’re having.”

Lashun Williams faces multiple charges, including drug trafficking, resisting arrest and attempting to elude. The juvenile’s charges are yet to be determined. The car was released into the custody of the female driver who was not charged.

