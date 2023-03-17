11 promoted in MPD ceremony

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department recognized 11 members of the force during a promotion ceremony Friday at Government Plaza.

Officers were promoted from corporal to sergeant and officer to corporal.

Those promoted from corporal to sergeant include:

· Richard Curd

· Dorothea Long

· Brandon Orso

Those promoted from officer to corporal include:

· Mark Ainsworth

· George Busbee

· Joshua Hart

· Alexis Kinzer

· Blakely Miles

· James Mistrot

· Julian Nettles

· Bradford Penton

