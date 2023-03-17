11 promoted in MPD ceremony
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department recognized 11 members of the force during a promotion ceremony Friday at Government Plaza.
Officers were promoted from corporal to sergeant and officer to corporal.
Those promoted from corporal to sergeant include:
· Richard Curd
· Dorothea Long
· Brandon Orso
Those promoted from officer to corporal include:
· Mark Ainsworth
· George Busbee
· Joshua Hart
· Alexis Kinzer
· Blakely Miles
· James Mistrot
· Julian Nettles
· Bradford Penton
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.