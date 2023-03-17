Advertise With Us
23rd Annual Feeding the Gulf Coast’s Chef Challenge

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 23rd Annual Chef Challenge, presented by MCG Workforce Solutions April 13, 2023 at the Mobile Convention Center

6-9 p.m.

Chef Challenge is Feeding the Gulf Coast’s annual fundraising gala that brings together the area’s finest chefs with a friendly competition. Guests will enjoy tastings from 25 local restaurants, complimentary beer and wine, entertainment by Roman Street, and a silent auction, all in the name of ending hunger in your community.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.feedingthegulfcoast.org or calling our

office (251) 653-1617 ext.141.

