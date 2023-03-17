Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Avelo Airlines at Mobile International Airport

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 36 popular destinations across the U.S., including its five bases at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Delaware Valley’s Wilmington Airport (ILG) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). For more information visit AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines announced today exclusive nonstop service to Orlando from the Gulf Coast’s newest airport, Mobile International Airport (BFM).

Service will begin on May 31 to Orlando’s most convenient airport, Orlando International Airport (MCO), with a special inaugural flight on Wednesday, and begin normal operation twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.

Introductory one-way fares between BFM and Orlando start at $29*. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Jonathan Sauers
Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach accused of having sex with student
Multiple agencies are on scene of an apparent homicide on Craft Highway in Prichard.
UPDATE: Prichard PD release identity of victim in Saturday night shooting
Mobile police are investigating a Saturday evening homicide on Overlook Road.
MPD investigating homicide on Overlook Road
Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to end the pursuit of a tractor-trailer rig...
Deputies stop truck going wrong way on I-10 after pursuit through downtown Mobile

Latest News

FOX10 STORMTracker update as heavy rain moves into area
The St. Patrick's Day 2023 festivities got started early Friday at O' Daly's
O’ Daly’s continues tradition of opening early for St. Patrick’s Day
Officials are investigating after an Ocean Springs man was found dead Friday morning near the...
Ocean Springs man identified as boater found dead in Old Fort Bayou
Mobile Bay Ferry shuts down today due to incoming weather