Avelo Airlines at Mobile International Airport

Avelo Airlines announced today exclusive nonstop service to Orlando from the Gulf Coast’s newest airport, Mobile International Airport (BFM).

Service will begin on May 31 to Orlando’s most convenient airport, Orlando International Airport (MCO), with a special inaugural flight on Wednesday, and begin normal operation twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.

Introductory one-way fares between BFM and Orlando start at $29*. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

