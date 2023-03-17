Advertise With Us
Boater found dead on Old Fort Bayou

Officials are investigating after a person was found dead Friday morning near the mouth of Old...
Officials are investigating after a person was found dead Friday morning near the mouth of Old Fort Bayou.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - One person was found dead Friday morning near the mouth of Old Fort Bayou.

Officials with the Department of Marine Resources tell WLOX News it appears a boat hit a structure in the water, and the impact of that crash killed the person on the boat who was alone.

