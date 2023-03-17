Advertise With Us
Celebrate Mother’s Day with Seasoning of the Seasons

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Celebrate Mother’s Day on Friday, May 5 with Seasoning of the Seasons. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event will start at 6:30 pm. It takes place at The Grounds in Mobile. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. This event will raises money for scholarships to assist high school students who go to vocational training at APEX School of Cosmetology. Call (682) 777- APEX for more information.

