Chatom man arrested & charged with murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A homicide investigation in Chatom claims the life of one man and sends another to jail.

It did not take long to make an arrest in the case -- according to court records 42-year-old Renaldo James was booked into the Washington County Jail Wednesday night just hours after the crime. He’s charged with murder and currently remains jailed with no set bond.

According to Chatom Police -- they got the call just before 7 o’clock Wednesday night -- of a shooting on Bay Avenue. Once on the scene they found a 55-year-old man dead on the sidewalk.

Investigators -- again determining early on -- their suspect was Renaldo James.

FOX 10 News took a deeper look into this case: According to court records -- the suspect lives on Bay Avenue. Court records also identify the victim as Patrick Henderson and say that Renaldo James shot and killed him with a 9 millimeter semi automatic handgun.

Meanwhile -- James was appointed attorney Ernest McCorquodale to represent him. He initially had a pretrial detention hearing Wednesday morning -- but that was continued until next Tuesday -- March 21st.

