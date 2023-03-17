Advertise With Us
Colder air settling in

By Jason Smith
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WALA) - Stronger storms are pushing well east of the area overnight, with rain showers becoming more isolated.

Get ready for much colder air as we head into your weekend. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s in most places tonight. Wind chill values will be in the mid-30s by Saturday morning. Temperatures stay chilly throughout the day Saturday. Highs will be in the low 50s with clouds and a few isolated showers. It stays breezy through Sunday with highs in the middle 50s.

The coldest night should be Sunday night, with lows in the low to mid-30s.

Things stay chilly through Monday.

Today's Outlook for Friday evening, March 17, 2023 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Friday March 17, 2023
Heavy rain moving in along Gulf Coast
Morning Weather Update for Friday March 17, 2023
