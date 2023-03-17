Colder air settling in

(WALA) - Stronger storms are pushing well east of the area overnight, with rain showers becoming more isolated.

Get ready for much colder air as we head into your weekend. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s in most places tonight. Wind chill values will be in the mid-30s by Saturday morning. Temperatures stay chilly throughout the day Saturday. Highs will be in the low 50s with clouds and a few isolated showers. It stays breezy through Sunday with highs in the middle 50s.

The coldest night should be Sunday night, with lows in the low to mid-30s.

Things stay chilly through Monday.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.