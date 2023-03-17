Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival announces abbreviated Friday hours

Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival
Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Under advisement of the City of Fairhope, Fairhope Police Department and National Weather Service, the Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival and Eastern Shore Art Center’s Outdoor Art Show will close early on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1 p.m.

Organizers announced:

“The Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival Foundation and Eastern Shore Art Center met this morning with city leaders and local officials to evaluate the weather situation. The safety our of the artists, volunteers, and guests is of the utmost importance.

“We invite guests to enjoy the morning hours exploring the downtown Fairhope as our artists and local merchants are eager to greet the crowds.”

The 71st annual Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival and Eastern Shore Art Center’s Outdoor Art Show will resume normal hours Saturday and Sunday, operating from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Jonathan Sauers
Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach accused of having sex with student
Multiple agencies are on scene of an apparent homicide on Craft Highway in Prichard.
UPDATE: Prichard PD release identity of victim in Saturday night shooting
Mobile police are investigating a Saturday evening homicide on Overlook Road.
MPD investigating homicide on Overlook Road
Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to end the pursuit of a tractor-trailer rig...
Deputies stop truck going wrong way on I-10 after pursuit through downtown Mobile

Latest News

Mobile Bay Ferry shuts down today due to incoming weather
MPD illegal drug operation nets 10 arrests in Glen Acres
St. Patrick’s Day parade in Mobile canceled because of weather
Porch pirates strike Mobile
Porch pirates hit Mobile