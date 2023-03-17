Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival announces abbreviated Friday hours

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Under advisement of the City of Fairhope, Fairhope Police Department and National Weather Service, the Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival and Eastern Shore Art Center’s Outdoor Art Show will close early on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1 p.m.

Organizers announced:

“The Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival Foundation and Eastern Shore Art Center met this morning with city leaders and local officials to evaluate the weather situation. The safety our of the artists, volunteers, and guests is of the utmost importance.

“We invite guests to enjoy the morning hours exploring the downtown Fairhope as our artists and local merchants are eager to greet the crowds.”

The 71st annual Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival and Eastern Shore Art Center’s Outdoor Art Show will resume normal hours Saturday and Sunday, operating from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

