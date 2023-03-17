Advertise With Us
Family members gather to honor life of Prichard man murdered

Hunter’s loved ones showed up in orange and white.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A difficult day Thursday, as family members gathered to honor the life of a man killed in Prichard.

24-year-old Demetris Hunter was gunned down outside the Brother’s Quick Pick gas station Saturday, according to investigators.

The same place where family members returned back to for a vigil, to honor his memory.

Hunter’s loved ones showed up in orange and white with the words “We Love Meechie” spelled out across the concrete.

Investigators say a block party was going on at the location at the time of the shooting.

Charlotte Jackson, Hunter’s godmother, says she wants people in the community to come together and put the guns down.

“We’re out here as a support system to show his mother that we’re here for him and how much we love him,” Jackson said. “We’re here to try to stand up for our communities, for our people, to let us know that we can stop this violence. That we can come together with love and peace with one another if we just communicate with one another.”

Hunter’s aunt Jacques Richardson was also at the vigil. She says she just wants justice for her nephew.

“My nephew laid there, bleed out, with no paramedics or anything,” Richardson said. “We want everybody to come together. I want my nephew to get justice.”

Hunter did speak with FOX 10 News seven years ago, speaking out against gun violence.

At this time no arrests have been made.

