Heavy rain moving in along Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rain is moving in along the Gulf Coast. Heading into this afternoon, the best time for Mobile and Baldwin to see heavy downpours is between 1 and 3 p.m. Gusty winds are possible along the leading edge of the front. The Panhandle will see heavy showers push in around 3-4 PM. Thunder and lightning, along with heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible. Things will begin to quiet down around 7 PM for any Friday night plans, just bundle up! Temperatures will fall behind the rain, and we will be in the ‘50s by 8 p.m. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the 40s.

Heading into tomorrow, isolated showers are possible with increased cloud cover. We will see more sunshine by the afternoon, with daytime highs only in the upper-40s and the lower-to-mid 50s! Breezy winds will also be present, making it feel colder out there!

The weekend will stay chilly, with overnight lows in the 30s.

Heading into next week, we stay dry and will warm back up into the 70s by midweek.

Have a great day and Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

