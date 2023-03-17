Advertise With Us
The Maccrossan School of Irish Dance
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Maccrossan School of Irish Dance is a traditional Irish Dancing School that teaches kids jigs, reels, hornpipes and Ceili dances. The dancers perform at local festivals, fairs and community events. Classes are held at the Azalea City Center for the Arts in Mobile on Saturday mornings. Beginners are welcome to join at any time.

They are planning to perform at Callaghan’s St Patrick’s Day block party held on Saturday, March 18.

