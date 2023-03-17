Advertise With Us
Mobile police say man threw pills out car window

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police arrested a Prichard man who allegedly threw a bottle of pills away before a traffic stop in Trinity Gardens.

According to MPD, officers were in the process of pulling over 37-year-old Perry Duncan over near First Avenue and East Interstate 65 Service Road around 12:30 a.m. Friday, when they said they saw him toss a pill bottle out the window. The driver was subsequently stopped. The bottle was recovered but police didn’t say what they pills were.

Duncan was arrested on multiple charges, including drug and gun possession. His bond hearing is scheduled for Monday.

