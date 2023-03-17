Advertise With Us
MPD arrests 2 teens in connection with Heron Drive shooting

By WALA Staff
Updated: 16 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department arrested two teens in connection with a fatal shooting on Heron Drive earlier this month.

Police on Thursday night arrested 18-year-old Terry Adam Raine III of Mobile and a 17-year-old girl. The investigation identified the pair as subjects involved in the murder of Michael E. Carmichael.

On March 1, police responded to the 1500 block of Heron Drive shortly after midnight on a report of shots fired and found 50-year-old Carmichael lying in roadway and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

