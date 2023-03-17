MPD illegal drug operation nets 10 arrests in Glen Acres

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ten people arrested and charged with drug crimes and other crimes at end of months-long operation by the Mobile Police Department in the Glen Acres community.

The MPD said the effort, dubbed Operation Green Acres, was part of the department’s ongoing effort to combat the sale of illegal drugs.

Officers from the department’s Fourth Precinct, as well as the Narcotics and Vice Unit, spent three months collecting intelligence on suspects involved in drug sales and property crimes in the area, according to police. The operation culminated in the execution of six search warrants by the Narcotics and Vice Unit, SWAT, SET, the Canine Detail and the Fourth Precinct.

This operation resulted in the arrest of 10 individuals and the seizure of illegal drugs, which included confiscated crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), illegal prescription pills, and one handgun, the MPD said.

“The Mobile Police Department’s commitment to eradicating the sale of illegal drugs and related crimes in the community is reflected in this operation,” the department stated in a news release.

Police said five “targeted” arrests were made:

Timothy Helton, 40, charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana 2nd degree and possession of controlled substance.

Jacob Manning , 19, charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

Dylan Sockriter, 24, charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, trafficking morphine, possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana 2nd degree.

Randall Yonker, 60, charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Bailey, 39, charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana 2nd degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Five “ancillary arrests” were made, police said:

Brittany Stiles, 29, charged with possession of controlled substance and probation revocation.

Emily Black, 30, charged with possession of marijuana 2nd degree and possession of marijuana 2nd degree (warrant).

Kevin Strickland, 48, probation revocation.

Michael Finch, 48, charged with receiving stolen property 4th degree, no driver’s license (warrant), failure to register new vehicle (warrant) and no insurance (warrant).

Daniel Butler, 39, charged with possession of marijuana 2nd degree.

Police also announced the following outstanding warrants:

Joseph Seitz, 46, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

Roy Carter, 42, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

Minton Matthews, 60, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

James Carter, 43, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

David Draughon, 46, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

Alexander Waldrop, 29, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, theft of property 1st degree, possession of marijuana 2nd degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

