MPD: Occupied vehicle, house struck by gunfire during shootout

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A shootout between two men in two vehicles in Plateau caught another driver of a car in the crossfire, the Mobile Police Department said.

According to MPD, the gunfire broke out around 2 p.m. Thursday on Edwards Street at Cross Lane. A house was hit by gunfire as was a car that just happened to be crossing through the intersection at the time, authorities said.

No one was hurt.

Police continue looking for the two gunmen.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.