MPD: Occupied vehicle, house struck by gunfire during shootout

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A shootout between two men in two vehicles in Plateau caught another driver of a car in the crossfire, the Mobile Police Department said.

According to MPD, the gunfire broke out around 2 p.m. Thursday on Edwards Street at Cross Lane. A house was hit by gunfire as was a car that just happened to be crossing through the intersection at the time, authorities said.

No one was hurt.

Police continue looking for the two gunmen.

Thomas Hospital 'Match Day'
USA senior medical students discover residencies on annual ‘Match Day’
After weather cancels Mobile's St. Patrick's Day parade, 'unofficial' parade takes to streets
Mobile police say man threw pills out car window
