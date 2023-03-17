O’ Daly’s continues tradition of opening early for St. Patrick’s Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The St. Patrick’s Day party started before the sun came up at O’ Daly’s in Mobile. Doors opened at 6 a.m. and the crowd only grew throughout the day.

And it’s all part of a 14-year tradition.

“We open up at 6:00 AM every year for Saint Patrick’s Day and there’s a lot of people that come together to make this thing happen. So, I got a great team. But like you said, it’s our 14th year opening up at 6:00 a.m. we’ve got live music all day, $1 green beer,” Owner Matt LeMond said.

Lemond, says seeing all of the people who come year after year makes opening up early, worth it.

“Every new year that we get in business is truly a blessing you know. Especially with the last few years that we’ve had. I’m in this business because of the people in the community and I’ve got such a great team that works with us,” Lemond said.

And for people who decided to wake up early, it was an easy decision to make.

“Well, I’m Irish so I always expect to go big or go home. So, you got to start early,” Chase Mclanahan

People have been dining and drinking on Green Eggs and Keg since the doors opened. O’ Daly’s will be celebrating the spirit of St. Patrick all day.

