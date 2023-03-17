Advertise With Us
Perspectives: Youth Violence Prevention

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - People want to find a way to end gun violence in our communities. Last month, dozens of young people, students from local high schools, participated in the first “YVP Summit”.

The Youth Violence Prevention program and the City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Breakthrough Teens program hosted the summit at Bishop State. The discussion was an effort to “elevate the voices of our youth in matters that directly affect them” and share experiences on potential solutions.

