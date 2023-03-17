Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Porch pirates hit Mobile

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:30 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two porch pirates caught on camera stealing packages in the middle of the day Thursday.

This happened in the Kingswood Drive area off Old Shell Road.

Neighbors said they hit ten houses within 15 minutes.

One of the suspects was seen running up with a yellow hat on. He tried collecting all the packages and struggled. The he jogged off.

A few streets over, he hit again.

He took heavy packages off Jade Sullivan’s front porch.

“It’s just really creepy that someone was that close,” Sullivan said. “Sometimes our kids leave the doors unlocked. It just feels like your privacy is invaded.”

Sullivan said she saw her packages get delivered earlier in the day but didn’t have time to bring them inside. She got a call from neighbors hours later saying many houses were hit by thieves.

But this guy didn’t work alone. A woman also seen with him.

Neighbors want them found.

“It was dog food for me, but for other people it could be medicine or something important that they needed or something sentimental or something expensive that they had saved up for,” said Sullivan. “I think it’s sad, and I hope those people would realize it’s really stupid to do something like that.”

If you know these people or have any information, reach out to MPD.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Jonathan Sauers
Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach accused of having sex with student
Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to end the pursuit of a tractor-trailer rig...
Deputies stop truck going wrong way on I-10 after pursuit through downtown Mobile
Multiple agencies are on scene of an apparent homicide on Craft Highway in Prichard.
UPDATE: Prichard PD release identity of victim in Saturday night shooting
Mobile police are investigating a Saturday evening homicide on Overlook Road.
MPD investigating homicide on Overlook Road

Latest News

Chickasaw Police say a mother, boyfriend fire shots at store after teens allegedly rob her son
Chickasaw Police say a mother, boyfriend fire shots at store after teens allegedly rob her son
Family members gather to honor life of Prichard man murdered
Family members gather to honor life of Prichard man murdered
It did not take long to make an arrest in the case -- according to court records 42-year-old...
Chatom man arrested & charged with murder
Porch pirates strike Mobile
Porch pirates strike Mobile