Porch pirates hit Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two porch pirates caught on camera stealing packages in the middle of the day Thursday.

This happened in the Kingswood Drive area off Old Shell Road.

Neighbors said they hit ten houses within 15 minutes.

One of the suspects was seen running up with a yellow hat on. He tried collecting all the packages and struggled. The he jogged off.

A few streets over, he hit again.

He took heavy packages off Jade Sullivan’s front porch.

“It’s just really creepy that someone was that close,” Sullivan said. “Sometimes our kids leave the doors unlocked. It just feels like your privacy is invaded.”

Sullivan said she saw her packages get delivered earlier in the day but didn’t have time to bring them inside. She got a call from neighbors hours later saying many houses were hit by thieves.

But this guy didn’t work alone. A woman also seen with him.

Neighbors want them found.

“It was dog food for me, but for other people it could be medicine or something important that they needed or something sentimental or something expensive that they had saved up for,” said Sullivan. “I think it’s sad, and I hope those people would realize it’s really stupid to do something like that.”

If you know these people or have any information, reach out to MPD.

