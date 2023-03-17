Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Reaching young people to stop gun violence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Saturday on Perspectives people are asking what is it going to take to reach our young people who are involved in gun violence.

People want to find a way to end gun violence in our communities. Last month, dozens of young people, students from local high schools, participated in the first “YVP Summit”.

The Youth Violence Prevention program and the City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Breakthrough Teens program hosted the summit at Bishop State.

The discussion was an effort to “elevate the voices of our youth in matters that directly affect them” and share experiences on potential solutions.

On this Perspectives, Eric Reynolds talks with a couple of the participants and one of the organizers.

