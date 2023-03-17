Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Reaching young people to stop gun violence

By Joe Emer
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Saturday on Perspectives people are asking what is it going to take to reach our young people who are involved in gun violence.

People want to find a way to end gun violence in our communities. Last month, dozens of young people, students from local high schools, participated in the first “YVP Summit”.

The Youth Violence Prevention program and the City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Breakthrough Teens program hosted the summit at Bishop State.

The discussion was an effort to “elevate the voices of our youth in matters that directly affect them” and share experiences on potential solutions.

On this Perspectives, Eric Reynolds talks with a couple of the participants and one of the organizers.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Jonathan Sauers
Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach accused of having sex with student
Multiple agencies are on scene of an apparent homicide on Craft Highway in Prichard.
UPDATE: Prichard PD release identity of victim in Saturday night shooting
Mobile police are investigating a Saturday evening homicide on Overlook Road.
MPD investigating homicide on Overlook Road
Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to end the pursuit of a tractor-trailer rig...
Deputies stop truck going wrong way on I-10 after pursuit through downtown Mobile

Latest News

‘Serve It Up With Love’ 2023
‘Serve It Up With Love’ 2023
23rd Annual Feeding the Gulf Coast’s Chef Challenge
23rd Annual Feeding the Gulf Coast’s Chef Challenge
Celebrate Mother’s Day with Seasoning of the Seasons
Celebrate Mother’s Day with Seasoning of the Seasons
Pepsi SoundStage: Dixon Darling performs 'Cost Me You'
Pepsi SoundStage: Dixon Darling