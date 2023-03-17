‘Serve It Up With Love’ 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Serve It Up With Love is almost here! This charity tennis tournament benefits the Child Advocacy Center. There tournaments are USTA Sanctioned and kick off Sunday, April 2, 2023 with 2 p.m. mixed doubles and juniors. It concludes Tuesday, April 4 at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. with ladies and 6 p.m. for the men.

Visit this website to register and find more information.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.