Severe storms are possible

By Michael White
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got an active weather day arriving today thanks to a cold front that will be pushing in. This front will knock our temps down and make things cold this weekend, but ahead of it the air is much more mild with temps in the 60s as of 5 a.m. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and then will drop quickly this afternoon behind the front.

Rain coverage will be at 80-90% and there will be storms in the mix. Some of the storms could be strong or severe with the main threat being gusty straight line winds, but tornadoes are possible so have a way to get warnings if and when they are issued. The winds will be pretty breezy at times even through the weekend. Wind speeds will be at 15-25mph through Saturday. We will be pretty cold this weekend with highs in the mid to low 50s both days with morning temps right around 40 degrees.

There could a few showers around for Saturday but no rain for Sunday. We turn much warmer by the end of next week with highs back around 80 degrees.

