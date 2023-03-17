Woman accused of cutting mother

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile woman was arrested after allegedly cutting her mother, police said.

Mobile police were called to the Bayou Plaza Apartments in the 600 block of South Bayou Street shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday. According to authorities, 40-year-old Elise Jasper reportedly cut her mother with a blunt object, causing non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Jasper was arrested on a domestic violence assault charge along with obstructing justice.

