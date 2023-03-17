Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

YouTube TV raises monthly prices

YouTube TV says the increase is due to rising content costs.
YouTube TV says the increase is due to rising content costs.(Travis Wise / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Another streaming service is raising its rates.

The price for YouTube TV is jumping from $65 a month to $73.

That’s more than a 12% increase. YouTube TV says it’s due to rising content costs.

New members will see the higher price starting Thursday.

Existing customers will pay the new rate beginning April 18.

YouTube TV recently dropped the MLB Network, but still has more than 100 channels like ABC, Fox and NBC.

Meanwhile, YouTube is lowering the cost of its 4K+ addon from $20 a month to $10.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Jonathan Sauers
Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach accused of having sex with student
Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to end the pursuit of a tractor-trailer rig...
Deputies stop truck going wrong way on I-10 after pursuit through downtown Mobile
Multiple agencies are on scene of an apparent homicide on Craft Highway in Prichard.
UPDATE: Prichard PD release identity of victim in Saturday night shooting
Mobile police are investigating a Saturday evening homicide on Overlook Road.
MPD investigating homicide on Overlook Road

Latest News

Another powerful storm arrived with heavy rain and gusty winds.
Landslide threatens buildings, prompts evacuations
Porch pirates strike Mobile
Porch pirates hit Mobile
Chickasaw Police say a mother, boyfriend fire shots at store after teens allegedly rob her son
Chickasaw Police say a mother, boyfriend fire shots at store after teens allegedly rob her son
Santos has admitted he had portrayed himself as someone he was not.
Santos refuses to quit, brazenly says ‘truth still matters’