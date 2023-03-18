A blustery day!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

The winds will be gusty, and the temps will be cool! That’s what you can expect for your Saturday. So, if you’re headed to a local event make sure you bundle up. The rain is done but, the winds will be out of the north 15-25+ mph and highs will only top out in the mid 50s today.

Sunday morning the temps will dip down into the upper 30s and with the wind chill it will fell like the low 30s. Brrr! Sunday afternoon won’t be as breezy, but it will still be cool, in the mid 50s.

Monday morning, we are expecting a light freeze to start the day. The afternoon will be mostly sunny with temps in the upper 50s.

We will gradually warm up as we go through next week. The next chance of rain will be Friday.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.