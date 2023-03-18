Brain therapy in Fairhope helping first responders and more

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A cutting-edge technology is healing hearts and minds on the Eastern Shore.

Neuroflourish in Fairhope offers a brain therapy, which aims to help anyone battling anxiety, depression and other mental disorders, even for first responders.

Stephanie Williamson and Deb Hopkins started this business with first responders in mind. They’ve seen many people struggle with stress on the front lines of crime scenes and hospitals.

This technology aims to help people just like them and more.

“It’s kind of like a symbolic form of the brain dumping trash,” said Williamson.

The technology is called ‘micro-current neuro feedback.’ It starts with cleaning the skin, applying electrodes to different places on the head, and pressing start on the computer, which sends high-amplitude delta waves.

The screen tells your brain’s story.

“I tell doctors and pediatricians to send us your sickest people, but honestly, anyone with a brain can benefit,” said Williamson.

Williamson has been a therapist for over 20 years, and Hopkins is achieving her masters in mental health and counseling.

They said this therapy helps people of all ages who battle anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, and more, like some first responders.

“We do have a special heart for first responders, and we recognize those people are on the front lines and see traumatic events all the time,” said Hopkins.

It also helps others like Anna Camille Ahrendt, a high school student.

“Anxiety, depression, overthinking in general, and social anxiety is sometimes just crippling,” said Ahrendt. “It’s kind of like my wheels are turning but I’m stuck in mud, and this gives traction in a way.”

She’s been coming to Neuroflourish for six months and has felt a lot of progress mentally.

“I honestly was not going to believe it, I was like, ‘oh, so you’re going to put wires on my head that are sending waves into my brain?’ and I’m like, ‘oh my gosh, this is actually very helpful,’” she said. “Whenever I come back, it’s always fresh afterward. Like taking a shower but for your brain.”

Hopkins said there is a wide range of benefits.

“Some people may have their first treatment say they slept so much better,” said Hopkins. “Some people said I had so much mental clarity. I haven’t been able to focus in a while. We have also had great success treating long-term covid symptoms like people with brain fog.”

Williamson said the treatment is gentle, and patients do not feel anything.

They said it’s for anyone wanting mental clarity, and especially for those needing light at the end of the tunnel.

“If you are struggling, if you are really suffering, and you’re stuck and you need breakthrough, we’d love to help those people too,” said Hopkins.

Neuroflourish has been in Fairhope about 2 years and soon to be Foley.

For more information, click here or contact stephanie@neuroflourishlife.com.

