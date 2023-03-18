House fire claims child’s life in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A house fire in Pensacola claimed the life of a child Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Pensacola Fire Department and the Pensacola Police Department responded to a house fire in the 700 block of Zarragossa Street after three children were reported trapped inside the burning home, authorities said.

Officers arrived on scene to find one child near the doorway, and they moved the child away from the home and began to provide medical care. Officers then broke a window in an attempt to locate the other two children in the home, according to officials.

Heavy smoke was showing when firefighters arrived around 12:47 p.m. and crews were able to locate and remove the other two children.

One child was pronounced deceased at the scene and two children were taken to a local hospital by Escambia County EMS.

Two PFD firefighters were also evaluated for mild burns, authorities said.

The house suffered severe fire damage, according to officials said.

The Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosive Investigations is investigating the cause of the blaze.

