Spring Hill College welcomes new president

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Spring Hill College held its inauguration ceremony Friday morning for its 39th president, Mary Van Brunt.

Van Brunt becomes the first woman in the college’s 193-year history to serve in the top leadership role.

The installation ceremony, which took place at the Arthur R. Outlaw Recreation Center, culminated a full week of activities. Students, staff and faculty participated in games and learning opportunities for everyone.

Van Brunt brings 20 years of leadership experience in Catholic higher education. She has served as provost, vice president for academic affairs, and founding academic dean. She also spent twelve years in the banking, securities, and pharmaceutical industries.

She earned a bachelor of arts degree in economics from Ursinus College in Collegeville, Pa., a master of business administration in accounting from St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, Pa., and a doctorate in Economics from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa.

