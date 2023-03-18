Thomas Hospital holds ‘Match Day’ announcement party

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Thomas Hospital in Baldwin County learned who their new resident doctors will be on “Match Day.” Several of the resident currently in the program joined other hospital staff for an announcement party Friday morning.

Thomas Hospital’s residency program focuses on core internal medicine clinical training but also offers other specialized training. It’s a three-year program and there’s a lot of anticipation leading up to Match Day.

Graduating medical students go through an interview process and put out a wish list of facilities where they’d like to complete residency. Meanwhile, the hospitals also compete to get the students who best fit the facilities’ needs.

Dr. Charles Mansour is a first-year resident and says he knows how big a day this is for the fresh graduates.

“There is an immense amount of work and blood, sweat and tears leading up until this moment,” Mansour said. “I mean really, this is your whole life. This is your career. This is what you’re going to spend the rest of your life doing and you find out in a moment.”

With the match announcement, Thomas hospital added 14 new residents Friday. A fully staffed program will consist of 42 residents and it will take them three years to complete.

