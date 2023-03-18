Victim suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting on Muscadine Avenue, MPD says
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Friday evening shooting sent one male to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Mobile Police Department.
Officers responded to the 7000 of Muscadine Avenue just before 7 p.m. on a report of one shot.
MPD continues to investigate the incident. FOX10 News will have more information once it becomes available.
