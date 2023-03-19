Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

6 Alabama schools take part in underwater robotics competition

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Dauphin Island Sea Lab and UMS-Wright co-hosted the third annual Seaperch ROV Competition on Saturday.

The event took place at the campus of UMS-Wright. Teams from Baker High School, Bayside Academy, Robertsdale High School, UMS-Wright and Montgomery’s Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School represented Alabama schools and competed an obstacle course and mission course.

Each team designed and built its own Seaperch underwater remotely-operated vehicle for the competition. Rachel McDonald, Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s ROV competition coordinator, said it’s awesome that these students get to show off their hard work to everyone.

“I think they love just getting to be out here and flying the ROV and getting to show off some of those skills,” she said. “You know, they’ve worked really hard and just seeing them excited about getting in the water and getting to actually fly and do the competition part itself, I think the students really enjoy.”

In the middle school competition, Barton Academy’s Thetis and the Explorers finished first and third, respectively, while Bayside Academy’s Middle School Robotics finished second. In the high school division, LAMP’s teams CAA and ARG5 finished first and second, respectively, while UMS-Wright’s Team Neptune came in third place.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Jonathan Sauers
Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach accused of having sex with student
Heavy police presence reported in Spanish Fort.
Double homicide investigation underway in Spanish Fort
Multiple agencies are on scene of an apparent homicide on Craft Highway in Prichard.
UPDATE: Prichard PD release identity of victim in Saturday night shooting
Mobile police are investigating a Saturday evening homicide on Overlook Road.
MPD investigating homicide on Overlook Road

Latest News

Denton Middle School hosts art and STEM event
Denton Middle School hosts ‘Art and STEM of Mardi Gras’ event
Coast Guard Sector Mobile takes part in joint training exercise
Coast Guard Sector Mobile takes part in joint training exercise
Chocolate lovers gather in Mobile for annual festival benefiting Penelope House
Chocolate lovers gather in Mobile for annual festival benefiting Penelope House
FOX10 honored with 7 ABBY Awards
FOX10 honored with 7 ABBY Awards