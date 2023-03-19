6 Alabama schools take part in underwater robotics competition

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Dauphin Island Sea Lab and UMS-Wright co-hosted the third annual Seaperch ROV Competition on Saturday.

The event took place at the campus of UMS-Wright. Teams from Baker High School, Bayside Academy, Robertsdale High School, UMS-Wright and Montgomery’s Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School represented Alabama schools and competed an obstacle course and mission course.

Each team designed and built its own Seaperch underwater remotely-operated vehicle for the competition. Rachel McDonald, Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s ROV competition coordinator, said it’s awesome that these students get to show off their hard work to everyone.

“I think they love just getting to be out here and flying the ROV and getting to show off some of those skills,” she said. “You know, they’ve worked really hard and just seeing them excited about getting in the water and getting to actually fly and do the competition part itself, I think the students really enjoy.”

In the middle school competition, Barton Academy’s Thetis and the Explorers finished first and third, respectively, while Bayside Academy’s Middle School Robotics finished second. In the high school division, LAMP’s teams CAA and ARG5 finished first and second, respectively, while UMS-Wright’s Team Neptune came in third place.

