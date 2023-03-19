Chocolate lovers gather in Mobile for annual festival benefiting Penelope House

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chocolate lovers gathered at The Grounds on Cody Road Saturday for the 13th Annual Mobile Chocolate Festival.

The annual event benefits Penelope House. The local domestic violence shelter serves several counties across southwest Alabama.

More than 48 vendors set up shop where folks could sample different kinds of chocolate treats Saturday. There was also a children’s area, an apron decorating station, a chocolate challenge and chocolate martini tasting.

Tonie Ann Torrans and Mitchell Edwards, both with Penelope House, said the festival is one of their biggest fundraisers of the year, and at Saturday’s event, there were other booths working for other worthy causes.

“Some of them are even booths promoting causes like the festival of flowers, who has a booth and even I helped with service dogs for warriors have a booth,” said Torrans, executive director. “So, not everybody is selling to make money for their business. A lot of people are working for worthy causes.”

“Well, the chocolate festival is one of our main events but our biggest fundraiser in helping these women and kids out of the situation that they have unfortunately been placed in,” said Edwards, president-elect. “So, we just appreciate everybody coming out and we pray that more people continue to come out every year.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.