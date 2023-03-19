Advertise With Us
Coast Guard Sector Mobile takes part in joint training exercise

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WALA) - The Coast Guard Sector Mobile took part in a joint incident exercise at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi.

In order to prepare for the worst-case scenario, the Coast Guard, the Air Force, and local, state and federal partners simulated a response to multiple aircraft crashes in a residential area and the Gulf of Mexico.

Volunteer crisis actors played injured bystanders.

