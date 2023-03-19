Crowds raise a toast for 77th annual St. Patrick’s Day Street Party

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Saturday was a chilly day, but that didn’t stop folks from wrapping up St. Patty’s Day celebrations in Downtown Mobile.

Crowds gathered outside of Callaghan’s for the 77th annual St. Patrick’s Day Street Party.

Attendees celebrated all day long on Charleston Street with food, drinks, and live music.

“It’s good. It’s good for the neighborhood. The neighbors come. It’s kid-friendly, there’s food, drinks, everybody has a good time and everybody is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day,” said Sheila Colvin.

Callaghan’s famous burger and specialty drinks are among the street party’s coveted food items.

“You’ve got to have green beer and you’ve got to have a burger at Callaghan’s. They’re number one.”

“It’s cold but the beer is keeping us warm.,” said another. “The burgers are fantastic.”

Many tell FOX10 News that the street party is a close runner-up to Mobile’s Mardi Gras celebrations.

“It’s the best day ever. It’s my second favorite holiday after Mardi Gras and we are so happy to be here.”

“It’s packed, it’s wild, everybody’s green. I think everybody’s ready to party, especially this one.”

Several bands took center stage with traditional Irish music kicking off the celebrations.

“It’s been amazing. Vegabonds are playing now, we had the Midtowners, and then Irish traditional music earlier this morning to start us off.”

One thing’s for sure... folks in the Port City sure know how to celebrate.”

“We’re having fun. Lots of partying going on down here. Lots of love out here. We love it down here.”

