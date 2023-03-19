Denton Middle School hosts ‘Art and STEM of Mardi Gras’ event

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was an educational day at Denton Middle School with a “boom boom” twist.

Students from kindergarten to 12th grade participated in STEM Saturday for “The Art and STEM of Mardi Gras” event. They used circuitry and electricity to build, test and decorate their Mardi Gras floats.

Devin Floyd, programs manager with STEM NOLA, said it’s very important for children to learn STEM skills early so that they have the confidence to achieve anything in their life.

“So, we expose them real early so they can have the opportunity and create that pathway so they can see it on different level,” Floyd said. They’re surrounded by college students, professional volunteers come out and they get to see it on the level with a college level and a career level so they can see the pathway and believe and be exposed to so they see that they can do that too.”

Anyone who is interested in registering a child or who like to volunteer for any upcoming STEM events can click here.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.