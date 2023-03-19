Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Denton Middle School hosts ‘Art and STEM of Mardi Gras’ event

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was an educational day at Denton Middle School with a “boom boom” twist.

Students from kindergarten to 12th grade participated in STEM Saturday for “The Art and STEM of Mardi Gras” event. They used circuitry and electricity to build, test and decorate their Mardi Gras floats.

Devin Floyd, programs manager with STEM NOLA, said it’s very important for children to learn STEM skills early so that they have the confidence to achieve anything in their life.

“So, we expose them real early so they can have the opportunity and create that pathway so they can see it on different level,” Floyd said. They’re surrounded by college students, professional volunteers come out and they get to see it on the level with a college level and a career level so they can see the pathway and believe and be exposed to so they see that they can do that too.”

Anyone who is interested in registering a child or who like to volunteer for any upcoming STEM events can click here.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Jonathan Sauers
Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach accused of having sex with student
Heavy police presence reported in Spanish Fort.
Double homicide investigation underway in Spanish Fort
Multiple agencies are on scene of an apparent homicide on Craft Highway in Prichard.
UPDATE: Prichard PD release identity of victim in Saturday night shooting
Mobile police are investigating a Saturday evening homicide on Overlook Road.
MPD investigating homicide on Overlook Road

Latest News

Coast Guard Sector Mobile takes part in joint training exercise
Coast Guard Sector Mobile takes part in joint training exercise
Chocolate lovers gather in Mobile for annual festival benefiting Penelope House
Chocolate lovers gather in Mobile for annual festival benefiting Penelope House
6 Alabama schools take part in underwater robotics competition
6 Alabama schools take part in underwater robotics competition
FOX10 honored with 7 ABBY Awards
FOX10 honored with 7 ABBY Awards