Foley woman building wheelchair ramp for friend who lost leg in medical amputation

Whitney Ervin says she’s looking for volunteers to help build the ramp
Whitney Ervin and Annette Holmes
Whitney Ervin and Annette Holmes(Whitney Ervin)
By Ashlyn Mitchell
Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Whitney Ervin of Foley, Ala. is a living testament to the meaning of friendship.

Her close friend, Annette Holmes, lost her leg in a medical amputation in February.

Now, Ervin is raising money to help Holmes install a wheelchair ramp at her home.

Ervin says she and Holmes have been friends for quite some time and that since Holmes’s surgery, she’s been helping her through the pain.

Ervin is taking the initiative to make Annette’s home more accessible by building a ramp. She also plans on modifying Annette’s home to make it more conducive for her present needs.

She says Jason St. Clair donated the materials to start the project, and they will begin building the ramp Sunday morning at 9 a.m.

Ervin says Annette has always been a role model to her and that she is honored to support her.

“Annette has always been a very strong-willed, very strong-minded, confident woman to me. And I’ve always looked up to her because of her confidence. She knows what she wants, she’s just had a lot of setbacks. She tries her very best to get things done,” stated Ervin.

“She’s a blessing to me and I love her so much,” added Holmes.

Ervin says they still need volunteers to build the ramp. If you’re interested, you can message Whitney by clicking here.

Or, give to their gofundme.

