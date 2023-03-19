FOX10 honored with 7 ABBY Awards

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 took home some big honors from the Alabama Broadcasters Association Saturday night.

We were honored with seven ABBY awards, including the top awards for best newscast, best breaking news for our coverage of the standoff in downtown Mobile, and “Best in Podcasting” award for “Livin’ It Up with Lenise” hosted by Lenise Ligon.

We were also honored for our breaking weather coverage of last year’s tornado outbreak.

Hal Scheurich was honored for general assignment reporting.

In addition, our promotions and marketing department won top honors for best station promotion and best commercial.

