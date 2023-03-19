Prichard Water Works to interrupt service in Alabama Village for maintenance, testing

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board said that water service for customers in Alabama Village will be interrupted or shut off from about 10 p.m. Monday, March 20 until about 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 21.

Prichard Water Works will be doing routine maintenance and conducting water loss validation test during this period, the utility announced.

The utility encourages customers to plan accordingly and, if necessary, to store an ample supply of water for their households during this planned shut off.

