Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Barrow Fine Furniture: Liberty Bedroom Collection

By Joe Emer
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re in the market for a bedroom collection, the folks at Barrow’s showed us one of their newest sets, it’s a collection of pieces from Liberty. Click on the link to get a preview of this new collection, better yet, visit Barrow Fine Furniture to see it in person.

For all Barrow Fine Furniture locations and information visit:

barrowfinefurniture.com

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Jonathan Sauers
Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach accused of having sex with student
Heavy police presence reported in Spanish Fort.
Double homicide investigation underway in Spanish Fort
'Operation Green Acres' nets 10 arrests in Glen Acres community
UPDATE: 2 more arrested in connection with ‘Operation Green Acres’
John McCarroll is shown at Mobile Police Headquarters after being arrested and charged with...
Mobile detective: Bank Nightlife victim killed in mistaken identity murder-for-hire

Latest News

Whiter smiles with Power Swabs
Whiter smiles with Power Swabs
Meggie B’s to celebrate their 14th Birthday
Meggie B’s to celebrate their 14th Birthday
Highpoint Baptist Church presents Heaven’s Gates & Hell’s Flames
Highpoint Baptist Church presents Heaven’s Gates & Hell’s Flames
Mobile Arts Council: Arty Awards 2023
Mobile Arts Council: Arty Awards 2023