BCSO names parents killed in Spanish Fort double homicide; son facing capital murder charges

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities in Baldwin County on Monday released the names of the victims in Saturday’s double homicide.

They say Clemmie Brown, 52, and his wife Syretta Brown, 42, died following the shooting that took place near Spanish Fort, on McFarland Road off U.S. 31.

The victims were the parents of suspect Trinell Rayshawn Brown, 25, who will face two capital murder charges. Officials say the capital murder warrants are being drawn up today.

Both victims were shot multiple times with an AR-15-style rifle, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. At least 15 rounds were fired, the BCSO said.

The suspect’s 4-year-old daughter was in the home at the time of killings, authorities tell FOX10 News.

It is believed by authorities that Trinell Brown shot and killed his parents while confronting them about an ongoing family dispute. He reportedly exited the residence and made a statement to witnesses that he killed his parents, according to authorities.

The suspect is being held without bond. A bond hearing will be held later in the week, according to officials.

