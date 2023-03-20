Crash claims life of Grand Bay woman

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2 a.m. today has claimed the life of a Grand Bay woman.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported Amanda K. Willis, 32, was fatally injured when the 2010 Dodge Caliber she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Willis was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene, ALEA said.

The crash occurred on Boe Road, five miles west of Mobile city limits in Mobile County

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

