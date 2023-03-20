Drug Education Council hold 26th annual luncheon.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Over 700 people came out for the 26th annual Drug Education Council luncheon to raise funds and awareness for the organization and drug prevention efforts in our area.

“We hope that people will realize there is help for people with addiction,” said Virginia Guy Drug Education Council.

During today’s program speakers talked about the importance of recovery and talking about the dangers of addiction especially when it comes to children.

“It’s happening earlier and earlier. We’re seeing it, they’re vaping earlier, and we have to do our part,” said Baldwin County Superintendent Eddie Tyler.

Tackling addiction is something that guest speaker and recording artist John McAndrew knows about firsthand. McAndrew says he first started drinking when he was 13 years old. Things started spiraling when he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when was 19.

“I left that hospital and went right to a liquor store and what followed was several more years of trying to fight that disease,” said John McAndrew.

McAndrew officially got sober in 1983 and says that music has played a big part in his recovery. Now he’s passing that on to others as a music therapist at Cumberland Heights in Nashville.

“Everybody’s a little bit different because of their life experience and the kind of music they listen to, but music has a power to reach parts of the brain that other stuff doesn’t,” said McAndrew.

McAndrew shared some of those songs with those in attendance while also sharing some of his own experiences with addiction and urging people to seek help if they need it.

“It’s not your fault. It’s not the parent’s fault and it’s not the children’s fault,” said McAndrew. “There’s help out there with people who have experience.”

If you or someone you know wants to try music therapy, you can reach out to Cumberland Heights at 615-356-2700 or you can reach out to John McAndrews at 615-668-6698.

