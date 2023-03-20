Easy Spring Home Trends
Published: Mar. 20, 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Spring is the time to give your home space a refresh. From cleaning, to planting, to painting, to creating the ideal outdoor space – Kathryn Emery, 20-year Home Improvement Expert, shares the hottest trends for the home for 2023 that will not only enhance your viewers space but save them time and money.
- Spring Clean: Healthier & Smarter – save money, no chemicals, learn why microfiber is THE miracle cloth every home needs (bonus better for the planet too).
- Spring Planting: Water More Effectively this season! While saving money and getting healthier plants. Kathryn will show you the newest way to water directly at the roots (bye broken sprinkler heads!).
- Spring Refresh: Give an entirely new look to the driveway, porch, walkway, furniture, cabinets and MORE with the newest paint (paint everything but the walls) (great demo!)
- Spring into Outdoor Living: Create a lasting outdoor deck – with the latest in decking materials, that will save money and time.
