Highpoint Baptist Church presents Heaven’s Gates & Hell’s Flames

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Highpoint is presenting a live play titled Heaven’s Gates & Hell’s Flames.

It is produced by Reality Outreach Ministries. Highpoint will use its own members as actors. The scenes are possible real-life situations where those who don’t know Christ as their Lord and Savior must make a decision between Heaven or Hell.

Monday, March 20, & Tuesday, March 21 at 7:00 P.M. nightly in the sanctuary.

Tickets are free and can be reserved on their website, highpointbc.org. Anyone occupying a seat should reserve a ticket to attend. This drama may not be suitable for children under the age of 6.

Highpoint Baptist Church

2421 Lott Road, Eight Mile, AL 36613

251-452-4601, ext. 128

Website: www.highpointbc.org

Facebook: highpointbaptistchurch

Instagram: @highpointbc

