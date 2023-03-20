Highpoint Baptist Church presents Heaven’s Gates & Hell’s Flames
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Highpoint is presenting a live play titled Heaven’s Gates & Hell’s Flames.
It is produced by Reality Outreach Ministries. Highpoint will use its own members as actors. The scenes are possible real-life situations where those who don’t know Christ as their Lord and Savior must make a decision between Heaven or Hell.
Monday, March 20, & Tuesday, March 21 at 7:00 P.M. nightly in the sanctuary.
Tickets are free and can be reserved on their website, highpointbc.org. Anyone occupying a seat should reserve a ticket to attend. This drama may not be suitable for children under the age of 6.
Highpoint Baptist Church
2421 Lott Road, Eight Mile, AL 36613
251-452-4601, ext. 128
Website: www.highpointbc.org
Facebook: highpointbaptistchurch
Instagram: @highpointbc
