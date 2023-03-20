If jurors aren’t convinced Mobile doctor committed reckless murder, they have other options

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The reckless murder charge against Jonathan Pishoi Nakhla will go to a jury Monday, but it is not the only option jurors have.

Jurors will have several less serious charges they could convict the former Mobile neurosurgeon of if they do not believe prosecutors proved the most serious charge.

The jury will deliberate after hearing closing arguments, following nearly three weeks of testimony about a fatal car wreck that occurred on the Interstate 65 service road at about 12:40 a.m. on Aug. 1, 2020. Prosecutors allege that Nakhla, 38, was drunk and driving 138 mph seconds before the accident, which resulted in the death of 24-year-old medical student Samantha Thomas.

Here are the different charges jurors will consider and the potential punishment Nakhla would face.

RECKLESS MURDER. Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks will instruct jurors that they should find Nakhla guilty if they conclude that he acted with “extreme indifference to human life.” It is a Class A felony, which means Nakhla would face 10 years to life in prison if convicted. However, the judge would have the option to suspend all or part of any prison sentence.

MANSLAUGHTER. Similar to reckless murder but requiring a less culpable mental state, a defendant is guilty of manslaughter if he fails to recognize a “substantial and unjustifiable risk” that his conduct could cause death. It is a Class B felony, punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

HOMICIDE BY VEHICLE. This is a law passed by the state Legislature in 2017. The jury can opt to convict Nakhla of this offense if it determines that he “knowingly” violated the 45 mph speed limit and that speeding was the “proximate cause” of Thomas’ death. It is a Class C felony, punishable by one to 10 years in prison.

CRIMINALLY NEGIGLIENT HOMICIDE DUE TO ALCOHOL. This would apply if jurors believe Nakhla caused the wreck because he was under the influence of alcohol but that his conduce was negligent, not reckless. It also is a Class C felony, punishable by one to 10 years in prison.

CRIMINALLY NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE DUE TO SPEEDING. This is similar to the previous offense except that it applies if jurors believe the negligent conduct was not the result of intoxication. This is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail.

Nakhla’s lawyers also asked that the judge give jurors the option of finding him guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor. The defense argued a juror could reasonably determine that Nakhla was under the influence of alcohol but that he did not cause Thomas’ death. The defense has argued that another driver caused the accident by turning in front of Nakhla.

But Brooks on Monday said he would not include that option.

To convict on any of the offenses, all 12 jurors must unanimously agree that prosecutors have proved each and every element beyond a reasonable doubt.

